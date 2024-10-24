Investors Purchase High Volume of iShares MSCI Germany ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:EWG)

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 6,229 put options on the company. This is an increase of 463% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,107 put options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2,984.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,054,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,599 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,962,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,554,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,530,000. Finally, Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,955,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWG traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,989. The company has a market capitalization of $994.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.63.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

