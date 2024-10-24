IOTA (MIOTA) Hits Market Cap of $401.70 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. IOTA has a market capitalization of $401.70 million and approximately $8.78 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000448 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000012 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,478,295,661 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.