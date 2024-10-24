iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) Shares Sold by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 425,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,821 shares during the period. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN accounts for about 7.4% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN were worth $13,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 80,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 27,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 192,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter.

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DJP opened at $32.18 on Thursday. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a 12 month low of $29.35 and a 12 month high of $34.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average of $31.84.

