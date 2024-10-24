IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.68, but opened at $21.40. IperionX shares last traded at $21.45, with a volume of 11,310 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of IperionX in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

IperionX Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IperionX

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.62 and a quick ratio of 13.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPX. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IperionX during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IperionX in the third quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its holdings in IperionX by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 337,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

IperionX Company Profile

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards.

Featured Stories

