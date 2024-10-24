iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Sold by Northland Capital Management LLC

Northland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SGOV stock opened at $100.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.75.

