iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lessened its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 155.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,179,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,087,480,000 after purchasing an additional 27,495,924 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 439.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,562,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347,265 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $143,233,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,205,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,227,000 after purchasing an additional 188,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 82.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,051,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,265 shares in the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

FXI opened at $31.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average of $27.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $37.50.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

