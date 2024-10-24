iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,350 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,029,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,001,000 after acquiring an additional 355,054 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,291,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,274,000 after buying an additional 707,159 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 476,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,743,000 after buying an additional 86,339 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 386.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 450,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,822,000 after acquiring an additional 358,182 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,807,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.57. The company had a trading volume of 86,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,172. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $89.69 and a 12-month high of $128.67.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.4387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

