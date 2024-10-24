iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $91.58 and last traded at $92.25, with a volume of 2125805 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.31.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.28 and a 200-day moving average of $84.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 394.1% during the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 368.7% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 25,661 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 380.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 64,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 51,048 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 360.0% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

