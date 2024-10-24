iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.49 and last traded at $47.54, with a volume of 121073 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.71.
iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.58 and its 200-day moving average is $46.84.
iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2779 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF
The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Chinese Stocks Cool Off: Time to Buy the Dip in These 2 Stocks?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.