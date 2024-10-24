iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.49 and last traded at $47.54, with a volume of 121073 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.71.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.58 and its 200-day moving average is $46.84.

Get iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF alerts:

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2779 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 76.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 28,573 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 293.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 37,991 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.