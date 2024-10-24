iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Shares Purchased by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF comprises 2.0% of PSI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF were worth $6,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,426,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,332 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,998,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,926,000 after acquiring an additional 75,012 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 412,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,894,000 after acquiring an additional 71,691 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $716,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBTE opened at $23.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.93. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $24.01.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1007 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

