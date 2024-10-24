iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Shares Down 1.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.51 and last traded at $21.61. Approximately 13,247 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 14,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $102 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Get iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF

About iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF ( NASDAQ:IFGL Free Report ) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,179 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc. owned 2.97% of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (IFGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed x US index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that own or develop real estate throughout the developed world, excluding the United States. IFGL was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.