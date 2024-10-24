Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BEMB) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BEMB – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $52.82 and last traded at $52.87. 1,521 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 2,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.99.

Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.43.

Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (BEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign, quasi-sovereign, and corporate debt issued in emerging-market countries with at least 2.5 years remaining in maturity.

