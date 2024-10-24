iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF (BATS:IVVB) Shares Down 0% – Should You Sell?

Shares of iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF (BATS:IVVB – Get Free Report) fell 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.47 and last traded at $30.57. 8,622 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.58.

iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.69.

iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF Company Profile

The iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF (IVVB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to participate in the price movement of US large-cap stocks, up to a cap, while applying a downside hedge against declines occurring in the range of 5-20%, during a calendar quarter.

