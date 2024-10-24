iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 102,562 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the previous session’s volume of 45,213 shares.The stock last traded at $96.27 and had previously closed at $96.80.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $800.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 34,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 306,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,067,000 after acquiring an additional 11,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 311,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,517,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

