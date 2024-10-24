iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $93.01 and last traded at $92.42, with a volume of 706485 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.87.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.96 and a 200-day moving average of $86.17. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 116.9% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

