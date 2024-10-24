iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 5.2% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $110,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,038,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,771,000 after acquiring an additional 999,735 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,677,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,724,000 after acquiring an additional 982,323 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,808,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,412,000 after acquiring an additional 863,219 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,774,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,213,000 after acquiring an additional 727,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 738.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 779,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,047,000 after buying an additional 686,255 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

QUAL stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $179.85. 711,547 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.73 and its 200-day moving average is $170.55.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

