iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,518,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,973,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,868 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,085,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,263,000 after purchasing an additional 864,732 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,104,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,844,000 after purchasing an additional 834,982 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 125.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,494,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,829,000 after purchasing an additional 832,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,371,734,000 after purchasing an additional 723,492 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.64 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.23.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

