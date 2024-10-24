iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWD. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. David Kennon Inc grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 6,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 41,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,915,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD stock opened at $190.96 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $193.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.04.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.