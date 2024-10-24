iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,549,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,521,000 after purchasing an additional 77,800 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,423,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,068,000 after purchasing an additional 25,524 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,053,000 after purchasing an additional 12,233 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 857,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 28,721.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 774,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 771,455 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $282.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.42 and a fifty-two week high of $293.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.02.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

