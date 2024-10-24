iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Stock Holdings Increased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 327.4% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 49.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 174,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,329,000 after purchasing an additional 14,755 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO stock opened at $282.66 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.42 and a 1 year high of $293.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $279.29 and its 200-day moving average is $269.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

