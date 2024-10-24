iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.5% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $14,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,243,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,610,000 after acquiring an additional 57,491 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,086,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,281,000 after buying an additional 31,922 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,543,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,333,000 after buying an additional 32,942 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,534,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,116,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,431,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,955,000 after acquiring an additional 24,647 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $119.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.87. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $85.24 and a twelve month high of $122.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

