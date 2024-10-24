iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW opened at $96.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.53 and a 12 month high of $98.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.40.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

