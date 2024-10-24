J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.09 and last traded at $46.09, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.09.

J D Wetherspoon Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.35.

J D Wetherspoon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.7648 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

