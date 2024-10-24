Jackson Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,751 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up about 1.6% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $13,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQM traded up $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $202.41. 739,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,341. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $140.84 and a 12 month high of $207.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.83. The stock has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

