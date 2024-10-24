Jackson Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,098 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,566,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,872,694,000 after purchasing an additional 105,475 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,111,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,878,000 after purchasing an additional 43,535 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 985,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,615 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 758,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,594,000 after acquiring an additional 141,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 735,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,572,000 after acquiring an additional 76,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,947. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,282. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,947. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $633.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $673.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $660.57.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $4.99 on Thursday, reaching $624.71. The stock had a trading volume of 161,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,907. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $362.49 and a 1 year high of $646.60. The company has a market cap of $80.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $609.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $561.47.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.68 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

