Jackson Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,195 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 96.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $179.85. 711,547 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.55.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

