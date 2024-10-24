Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $6.96 Million Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,598 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 280.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI stock traded down $14.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $819.84. 178,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,278. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $768.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $706.59. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $387.01 and a 1-year high of $861.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $54.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.68.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.21%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $873.00 to $954.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $860.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $728.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on URI

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.