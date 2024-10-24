JAKOTA K-Pop and Korean Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:KPOP) Shares Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of JAKOTA K-Pop and Korean Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:KPOP – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.87 and last traded at $12.87. Approximately 316 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.

JAKOTA K-Pop and Korean Entertainment ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average of $14.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.33.

About JAKOTA K-Pop and Korean Entertainment ETF

(Get Free Report)

The KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF (KPOP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KPOP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Korea-listed stocks that are engaged in the entertainment and interactive media & services industries. KPOP was launched on Aug 31, 2022 and is managed by KP Funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JAKOTA K-Pop and Korean Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKOTA K-Pop and Korean Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.