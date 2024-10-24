Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Insider Sells $127,545.12 in Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) insider Linh Lam sold 7,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $127,545.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,103,973.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Linh Lam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 20th, Linh Lam sold 5,445 shares of Jamf stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $99,970.20.

Jamf Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ JAMF opened at $16.52 on Thursday. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.52.

Institutional Trading of Jamf

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Jamf had a negative net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $153.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jamf Holding Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Jamf by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,277,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,436,000 after buying an additional 89,057 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jamf by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jamf by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Jamf by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 14,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Jamf by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 251,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JAMF. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jamf in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jamf has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

