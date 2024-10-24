JCIC Asset Management Inc. Purchases 145 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,391 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.8% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $212,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25.2% during the first quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $604.00 to $603.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target (down previously from $640.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.53.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $564.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $584.16 and its 200 day moving average is $536.49. The company has a market cap of $521.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $608.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $100.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 54.72%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

