Jito (JTO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $113.47 Million

Jito (JTO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 24th. Jito has a total market cap of $274.86 million and approximately $113.47 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jito token can currently be bought for about $2.39 or 0.00003522 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jito has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar.

About Jito

Jito’s genesis date was December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official website is www.jito.network. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. Jito’s official message board is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token.

Jito Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 128,084,075.6 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.44491439 USD and is up 13.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 239 active market(s) with $85,106,826.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jito using one of the exchanges listed above.

