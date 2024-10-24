JMG Financial Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 28,721.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 774,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 771,455 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16,238.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,548,000 after buying an additional 257,387 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 206.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 272,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,728,000 after buying an additional 183,480 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,602,000. Finally, Johns Hopkins University purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,062,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $282.66 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.42 and a one year high of $293.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.02.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

