JMG Financial Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $198.35 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.23 and a 12 month high of $201.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.54. The firm has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

