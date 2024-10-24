JMG Financial Group Ltd. Sells 37 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $570.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $585.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $562.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $547.69.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

