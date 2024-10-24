JMP Securities Upgrades Snap (NYSE:SNAP) to Outperform

JMP Securities upgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Snap to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Get Snap alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Snap

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of SNAP opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.01. Snap has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $17.90.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $8,690,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 58,553,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,832,634.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $8,690,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 58,553,813 shares in the company, valued at $508,832,634.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $239,040.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 463,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,160,698.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,508,617 shares of company stock valued at $13,422,930. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snap

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter worth $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 354.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.