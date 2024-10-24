John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $113.09 and last traded at $111.81, with a volume of 21857 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.15.

John Bean Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.19 and its 200 day moving average is $93.77.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 36.66% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Bean Technologies

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.13%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth $437,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 27,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 4,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

About John Bean Technologies

(Get Free Report)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.