John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.050-5.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. John Bean Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.05-5.35 EPS.

John Bean Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE JBT traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.12. 208,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,184. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $82.64 and a 12-month high of $114.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 36.66% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

About John Bean Technologies

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 2.13%.

(Get Free Report)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.