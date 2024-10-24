Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.30 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Down 1.1 %

KALU traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $66.78. 110,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,970. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.20. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.33. Kaiser Aluminum has a twelve month low of $53.67 and a twelve month high of $102.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 89.53%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Keith Harvey bought 2,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.23 per share, with a total value of $199,871.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,166.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

