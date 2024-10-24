Kanabo Group (LON:KNB) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Kanabo Group Plc (LON:KNB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.92 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.92 ($0.01), with a volume of 217090 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.06 ($0.01).

Kanabo Group Trading Up 3.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 24.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.96 million, a PE ratio of -94.00 and a beta of 3.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kanabo Group

In other news, insider Ian Mattioli purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £1,500 ($1,947.55). Company insiders own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

About Kanabo Group

Kanabo Group Plc, a digital health company, engages in the research, development and commercialization of cannabis-derived formulations and therapeutic inhalation devices. It operates through Primary Care and Secondary Care segments. The company offers The GP Service, an online telehealth platform, that provides patients with video consultations, online prescriptions, and primary care services; and operates Treat It, an online clinic focused on management of chronic pain.

