Keene & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,803 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Keene & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. Nutrien accounts for approximately 2.1% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Silchester International Investors LLP boosted its stake in Nutrien by 211.6% in the second quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 4,041,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,736,000 after buying an additional 2,744,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Nutrien by 15.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,354,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,333 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,066,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,763 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Nutrien by 10.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,839,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,058,000 after purchasing an additional 844,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,176,000. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

NTR opened at $47.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.74 and its 200 day moving average is $51.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $60.87.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.00%.

NTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

