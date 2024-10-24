Keene & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,110 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Keene & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 173,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises 2.9% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $30,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $24.76 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.61.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KMI

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $529,555.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $529,555.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at $19,261,400.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 817,040 shares of company stock worth $19,747,879. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.