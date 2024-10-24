Keene & Associates Inc. Sells 470 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Keene & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 314.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 53,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 40,653 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 7.5% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 742,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,782,000 after purchasing an additional 51,865 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $571,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $444,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $22.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.28. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $17.24 and a one year high of $25.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.48 and its 200 day moving average is $21.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $171.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.67 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Avanos Medical Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

