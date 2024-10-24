Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KROS. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

Shares of KROS stock opened at $57.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.94. Keros Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $73.00.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.02). Keros Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a negative net margin of 62,012.55%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.27) EPS. Analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $11,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,260,163.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,545,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,329,000 after buying an additional 113,563 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,525,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,772,000 after acquiring an additional 89,952 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,666,000 after acquiring an additional 176,803 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,576,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 378,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,311,000 after purchasing an additional 84,810 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

