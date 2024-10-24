KeyCorp Has Optimistic Outlook of NWE Q4 Earnings

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report issued on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.17. The consensus estimate for NorthWestern Energy Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.54 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NorthWestern Energy Group’s FY2025 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $319.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.40 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

NWE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.14.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock opened at $55.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 1 year low of $46.15 and a 1 year high of $57.48.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.80%.

Insider Activity at NorthWestern Energy Group

In related news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 688 shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $35,720.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,593.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NorthWestern Energy Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

