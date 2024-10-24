Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.6% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 38,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the third quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth $1,963,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $153.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.93.

NYSE:KMB opened at $136.89 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.63 and a 1-year high of $149.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.66.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.14. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

In related news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

