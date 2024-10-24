Komodo (KMD) Trading Down 5.7% This Week

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $33.29 million and approximately $801,369.30 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00056886 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00033432 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00011457 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000254 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,539,939 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

