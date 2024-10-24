Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 7630 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

Konica Minolta Trading Up 6.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 57.04 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Konica Minolta alerts:

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Konica Minolta had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.58%. Equities analysts forecast that Konica Minolta, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Konica Minolta Company Profile

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, China, other Asian countries, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Konica Minolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konica Minolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.