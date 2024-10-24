KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC) Trading Down 1.5% – What’s Next?

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.64 and last traded at $13.69. Approximately 10,342 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 14,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 million, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.77.

About KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF

The KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (KTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hang Seng Tech index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 30 largest Chinese technology companies. KTEC was launched on Jun 9, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

