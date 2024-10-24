KRM22 (LON:KRM) Shares Down 4.5% – Here’s What Happened

KRM22 Plc (LON:KRM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 32 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 32 ($0.42). 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 8,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.50 ($0.43).

KRM22 Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 327.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.00 and a beta of -0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 32.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 28.54.

About KRM22

KRM22 Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells risk management software to the financial services industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Risk Cockpit, a digital risk register that brings risk policies and operational controls; and Market Surveillance that offers analytics and contextual market surveillance tools to help capital market firms to identify and manage the potential risks of market abuse; MARIA, a custom risk scoring system that allow to create internal metrics on customers performance.

Featured Articles

