Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) Shares Down 8.9% – Here’s What Happened

Krones AG (OTCMKTS:KRNTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $65.71 and last traded at $66.29. 1,554 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 871% from the average session volume of 160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.80.

Krones Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.01.

Krones Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the planning, development, and manufacture of machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in three segments, Filling and Packaging Technology, Process Technology, and Intralogistics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.